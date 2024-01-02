MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A boil order has been issued for residents of Bowie.

Officials with the City of Bowie on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, issued an order to boil all water for residents of Bowie due to a broken water main.

City officials posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that two water mains had been broken at the Nelson Street construction site while crews were working to repair the city’s water lines.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.

Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled continuously for at least two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.

It is unclear at this time how long the boil order will be in place. Officials with the city said they would notify residents when the boil order is rescinded.

For more information, contact the City of Bowie at (940) 872-1114.