City of Burkburnett issues notice about public water nitrate levels

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has notified the City of Burkburnett public water system that the drinking water being supplied to customers had exceeded the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for nitrate.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) has established the MCL for nitrate to be 10 milligrams per liter based on a single sample, and has determined that it is a health concern at levels above the MCL. Analysis of drinking water in the community for nitrate indicates a value of 19.4 mg/L.

Infants below the age of six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the MCL could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die. Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome.

If your child is under the age of six months, the child must be given an alternative water supply for any consumption. Boiling the affected water is not an effective treatment for nitrate removal.

Most consumers do not need to use an alternative water supply. However, if you have health concerns, you may want to talk to your doctor to get more information about how this may affect you.

At this time, the health effects to fetuses of pregnant women are unclear. If you are pregnant, you may also choose to use an alternative source of water for drinking and cooking purposes.

The City of Burkburnett is taking the following actions to address this issue:

The City of Burkburnett currently operates an ion exchange water treatment plant, which is designed to lower the level of nitrate in our public drinking water. The City of Burkburnett monitors the level of nitrate daily while TCEQ monitors the level quarterly.

The City of Burkburnett is committed to producing the highest quality of drinking water. We will continue to monitor the nitrate levels carefully to ensure compliance with Federal and State drinking water standards.

If you require an alternate water supply, we ask that after you purchase the drinking water, simply bring the receipt to City Hall at 501 Sheppard Rd for reimbursement.

The alternate water will be provided until the next nitrate sample is in compliance with the 10 mg/L requirement. It is of high importance to our organization and community that we successfully deal with the nitrate levels found in our drinking water.

Please share this information with all people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (i.e., people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses).

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact Mike Whaley at (940) 569-2263, Ext. 1004.