City of Burkburnett receives grant money from United Supermarkets

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Friendship Park received some much needed upgrades with a grant from United Supermarkets. The city of Burkburnett received a grant of $27,800 from United.

The money went straight to renovations for the United Friendship Amphitheater. The renovations include a new sound system and a new high definition projector. With the city using the sound system every other week throughout the summer for movies, these changes came at the right time.

“We have movies in the park. So families can bring their children out here. They’re able to space out enough out there across the hill and enjoy outside time with the family,” city of Burkburnett parks and recreation director Brent Battista said.

The grant covered the entire cost of the sound system and projector.

Battista also said the city is very grateful for the grant. The park will have a movie showing this weekend.

Movies in the park run from June to October. The films begin at dusk.