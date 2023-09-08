ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — After two days, a boil order in Electra has been rescinded.

The boil order notice was put in place on Wednesday, September 6, by the City of Electra.

According to city officials, a power failure at Midway Pump caused a drop in water pressure. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required an immediate boil order put in place.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the

water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption

purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no

longer requires boiling prior to use as of Sep 8, 2023. City of Electra Press Release

If any residents have questions concerning this matter, they can contact Public Works Director Mark Jones at (940) 249-4111.