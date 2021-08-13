City of Electra under boil water notice

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to water being turned off for a valve replacement at E. Bryan St. and N. Electra Ave., the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Electra public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

Washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. could transmit harmful bacteria.

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Ray Thompson at (940) 495-2146.