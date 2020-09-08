City of Graham issues mandatory conserve water request during water main repair

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — They City of Graham has issued a mandatory request to conserve water and only use for essential purposes after a bad leak to the city’s main waterline needs emergency repairs.

City officials enacted Stage 5 Water Emergency under their Drought Contingency plan from Tuesday, September 8 until the repair is complete.

Officials anticipate the repair taking six to nine hours to complete.

All water tanks in town will be topped off, and water flows will be limited to ensure water services for essential needs will not be disrupted during this repair.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact City Hall at (940) 549-3322.

