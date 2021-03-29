City of Iowa Park to honor local Vietnam veterans on national holiday

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day and the city of Iowa Park is honoring the veterans on their special day.

City officials will be handing out 50th-anniversary lapel pins to veterans during the drive-thru event from 2 to 4 pm.

Any veteran that served active duty from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 is eligible for a pin.

City officials said they wanted to do something to honor the great men and women that served during the war, heroes that Jerry Flemming, City Manager of Iowa Park said often go uncelebrated.

“50 years ago when they came back they didn’t get the welcome and the honor that they deserved,” Flemming said. “And we’re 50 years late on that but we’re still trying to give credit where credit is due.”

The event will be held at Iowa Park City Hall, located at 103 North Wall Street in Iowa Park.

A Vietnam War commemorative flag has been flying with the U.S. Flag all weekend and will continue to fly on that day.