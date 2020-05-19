City of Iowa Park to open swimming pool at limited capacity

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Swimming Pool is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 23 with a capacity of 80 swimmers, in compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order continuing to open Texas in phases.

The spray park, however, will remain closed until at least June 3.

Per Executive Order GA-23, which was filed on May 18, every person in Texas shall “except where necessary to provide or obtain Covered Services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.”

Covered services include swimming pools, provided that “outdoor swimming pools may operate at up to 25 percent of normal operating limits.”

Covered services do not include interactive water parks. The executive order states that “people shall avoid visiting interactive amusement venues” such as “water parks.”

