City of Iowa Park working to replace and upgrade wastewater system

Pedestrians walk past a manhole cover for a sewer in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, July 18, 2019. Soon students in Berkeley, California will have to pledge to “collegiate Greek system residences” instead of sororities or fraternities and city workers will have to refer to manholes as “maintenance holes.” Officials in the liberal city this week passed an ordinance to replace some terms with gender-neutral words in the city code. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Iowa Park is in the process of awarding bids to replace an outdated water lift station after residents have reported being concerned with overflowing sewage.

Director of Public Works, David Sherrill said in addition to that project, they will be working to replace a line coming from that specific lift station and then another line from a different lift station.

Sherrill said the pipes can no longer handle the flow that’s coming in, and when they do any construction or get a heavy rain, their system backs up and overflows from manholes on the street.

“It gives a visual occurrence to the citizens,” said Sherrill. “Of course a lot of them who are uninformed of what’s happening and why, they automatically just say ‘well the sewer is running over.'”

Sherrill said 90% of the time, the water overflowing is storm water and is not harmful to the environment. He said his crews are constantly on top of the issue.

“We were noted last time during a heavy event that 25 other cities in Texas were doing the same reports,” said Sherrill. “We report daily, they told us to just send a fax.”

Sherrill said its unclear how much the projects will cost at this point and that they’ll know more when the bids come back from the contractors.

Sherrill said when that happens, they plan to start construction within 30 days.

You can watch our full interview with David Sherrill below: