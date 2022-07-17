LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Across the Red River, the City of Lawton is getting ready for its 121st birthday celebration in August.

The community is invited to the McMahon Memorial Auditorium on Thursday, August 4.

The event will begin with a reception in the lobby at 5 p.m., with light refreshments and a cake cutting ceremony.

Representatives with knowledge of Oklahoma’s diverse history will also be there to share information and stories about Lawton-Fort Sill’s history.

At 6 p.m., the auditorium doors will open to an entertaining historical presentation about the community orchestrated by the City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Division in conjunction with the Race Relations Commission and several local historical organizations and entities, such as the Comanche Nation, Buffalo Soldiers, Pioneer Women and Lawton Rangers.

For the first time, city officials are looking for the oldest living Lawtonian to cut the birthday cake during the reception. Officials said they must have been born in Lawton and currently reside in the city.

If you or someone you know is suitable, submit their name, along with their birth year and contact information to publicaffairs@lawtonok.gov.

The event is scheduled to conclude at 7:30 p.m. with a special performance of music from the musical

“Oklahoma!” presented by representatives of the Lawton Philharmonic.