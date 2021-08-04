City of Lawton requiring masks in city-owned facilities starting Thursday

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Lawton will require people to wear a mask in all of city-owned facilities starting Thursday.
According to the city’s Facebook page, the requirement is for all regardless of vaccination status. The mandate goes into effect Thursday morning, August 5, at 8 a.m.
The city released the following statement:
“In accordance with CDC guidelines, in order to best protect our workforce and safeguard citizens, masks will be required inside all City of Lawton managed facilities (facilities where City staff works or public services are administered by the City of Lawton) effective 8 a.m. 8/5/21. This is regardless of vaccination status. Social distancing to the extent possible in group settings is also encouraged. The City of Lawton thanks you for your understanding and cooperation. Visit lawtonok.gov for contact information (digital messaging or phone numbers) for all City departments. Visit cdc.gov for information regarding COVID-19.”