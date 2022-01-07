City of Lawton terminates 2 police officers after investigation into fatal shooting

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the city of Lawton have terminated two police officers after conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting that took place on December 5, 2021.

According to a release, officers responded to a call on December 5 at a house in the 1800 block of N.W. Lincoln Avenue.

Officials said the call was for a violation of a protective order and that during the course of the incident, one person, identified as Quadry Sanders, was shot by police.

Sanders was pronounced dead once he arrived at the hospital.

The Lawton Police Department’s Internal Affairs division conducted its own administrative investigation, separate from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s.

At the conclusion of the administrative investigation, City Manager Michael Cleghorn decided to terminate the employment of officers Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle.

It was determined that the actions of the two officers were not in conformance with the LPD’s “well-established training protocols, policies, practices, customs or procedures.”

Lawton city officials noted that their investigation is separate from the investigation being conducted by the OSBI. The OSBI investigation is criminal, while the City’s was administrative.

The Comanche County District Attorney will determine whether or not criminal charges should be filed against the involved parties after the investigation by the OSBI is finished.

For the City of Lawton’s full statement, read the document below: