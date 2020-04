LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Lawton will be reopening certain businesses on Friday, May 1, in adherence to the “OURS” plan put in place by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

Included among the businesses that will reopen in Lawton on Friday are fitness centers, restaurants, places of worship and theaters.

Please see the full press release from the office of Lawton’s City Manager below:

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.