City of Lights preview

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This weekend, the spirit of the holidays will be shining bright in downtown Wichita Falls for the annual city lights parade.

The parade starts on Saturday at 7 p.m. and you may see some familiar faces from KFDX riding and MCing the parade spreading a little holiday cheer.

It will be sponsored by Wichita Falls Downtown Development, and you can also expect, music, food booths and of course Santa Claus.

Plus, you just may be featured in our city lights parade broadcast on Christmas day right here on KFDX!

Stay tuned for more details on that!