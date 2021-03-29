City of Olney boil water notice

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL)— Due to a break in an 8-inch main water line on South Avenue C and Springcreek Road, the City of Olney is issuing a boil water notice for all city utility customers.

The break caused low pressure and disruption of water service to all utility customers until service was restored around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

The water should be brought to a boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Residents can also purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

For more information on this call Olney City Hall at (940) 564-2102 during business hours.

