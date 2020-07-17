City of Olney officials names fourth police chief since 2017

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Olney once again has a new head of its police department.

Dan Birbeck who is currently with the Young County Sheriff’s office was hired unanimously by city councilors in a special meeting on Wednesday.

Birbeck will take the place of Conny Clay who gave his resignation to the council on May 25, 2020, and his last day was June 30, 2020, after serving as police chief since Nov. 2018. We have reached out to Conny Clay who said he left to pursue “better opportunities”.

City Administrator Neal Welch said reports that Clay had been fired for being intoxicated while on duty were not true. The report was that Clay was intoxicated at a party while on the clock.

Welch said Clay was given a breathalyzer test and that he wasn’t anywhere near the legal limit. He said that the incident did not play any role in his resignation but simply that his contract was up.

Birbeck will now become the fourth police chief in Olney since 2017.

The two previous police chiefs before Clay were forced to resign.