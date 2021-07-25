City of Olney under boil water order until further notice

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Olney is issuing a boil water notice for all city utility customers due to a break in an 8 inch main water line on Grand Avenue between Elm Street and Oak Street.

This break caused low pressure and disruption of water service to all utility customers of the City of Olney on the evening of Saturday, July 24, until service was restored at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 25.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and

making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling

boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the City and its water system officials will notify you

that the water is safe for consumption.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Olney City Hall at

(940) 564-2102 during business hours.