City of Petrolia without water indefinitely, boil water order in effect

PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Petrolia Tuesday morning announced the city will be without water indefinitely due to sub-zero temperatures.

City officials also announced Tuesday morning Petrolia is under a boil water notice, effective at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning until further notice.

Crews are working to remedy the issue, and officials ask for continued patience as they work to correct the issue.

Officials said water may be restored intermittently throughout the morning.

The announcements come as many throughout Texoma continue to wait for their electricity to be restored.

Another round of snowfall is expected Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

