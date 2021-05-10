City of Petrolia without water, Petrolia CISD to release early

PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Petrolia is currently without water after a truck ran over a water main, causing a severe break, according to officials.

Officials said in a Facebook post the city will be without water for an indefinite period of time throughout the morning.

Due to the current water situation, officials with Petrolia CISD announced Monday they will release from school at 1 p.m.

Buses will run at 1 p.m., or parents may check their students out of school earlier if they wish, according to district officials.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on the water situation in Petrolia.