VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Vernon announced on Monday, July 17, that the city was now in Stage One Drought.

The declaration was caused by the static level of the wells dropping below 41 feet.

During Stage One, customers are requested to voluntarily conserve water and follow the water use restrictions.

A schedule for watering and irrigation has been released as part of the City’s drought contingency plans:

As of right now, the City of Vernon is under Stage 1 drought restrictions.

The City of Vernon will reduce flushing of distribution lines except when necessary and will limit watering public areas to the hours between 7 and 10 a.m.

The City Manager or someone he designates will contact wholesale water customers to discuss the water supply and demand.

Water customers are also being asked to reduce non-essential water use to conserve water as a whole.

City Manager Darrell Kennon said the city is anticipating being in Stage 1 restrictions for a few months. According to the water contingency plans, Stage One will be rescinded once the aquifer level increases to a normal capacity for a 45-day period.