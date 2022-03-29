VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Vernon has issued a boil water notice on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The notice comes after the pressure in the city’s water towers dropped below 20 PSI due to an 8-inch water main break.

The drop in pressure means the city is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to notify all customers of the City of Vernon public water system to boil their water prior to consumption.

This includes hand and face washing, brushing of teeth, and drinking.

Children, senior citizens, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.

The boil water notice prompted the Vernon Independent School District to close on Tuesday, March 29.

Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said the district will be in communication with city officials and will make plans to have bottled water delivered to Vernon ISD campuses if the boil water notice is not lifted by tomorrow, March 30.

This is a developing news story. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more from Texoma’s Homepage, subscribe to our newsletter.