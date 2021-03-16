City of WF, BNSF Railway agree to upgrade 7th St. railroad crossing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many Wichitans have expressed concern over the years about the railroad crossing on 7th St.

City officials have worked out an agreement with BNSF Railway to upgrade the crossing. Not only does this railroad crossing create a significant wait time for drivers, but residents have said it has also caused damage to vehicles.

But after lengthy discussions with BNSF Railway who owns the tracks, there will be some adjustments to smooth everything out.

“I’m just gone say thank you Jesus because it sure is rough over there. Tear your tire off,” WF District 2 City Councilor DeAndra Chenault said.

For years, Wichita Falls residents have spoken out about the railroad crossing on 7th St. In September, city officials and members of WeCAN, the Wichita County Action Network, said they were in talks with BNSF but hadn’t heard from them since before the pandemic.

But now officials with BNSF have contacted the city and have established an agreement to work on the roads.

“They will actually replace the planking between the tracks itself and then the city would actually be responsible for all the paving outside of that: The approaches up to 7th St. crossing and the pavement between the tracks,” WF Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said.

The project is a 50/50 cost-share that will see the city paying $385,530 that is available in the annual street maintenance account. Schreiber credits WeCAN with getting discussions started as well.

“It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been at it working with you all and with BNSF for over three years,” WeCAN President Dr. David Barbosa said.

“So we’re excited about the repairs on the track. We’re excited it’s going to facilitate vehicular traffic and you’re gonna see a lot more traffic there.”

City officials have expressed a want to eventually have an overpass over the railroad crossing: District 1 councilor Michael Smith explained that a Congress infrastructure bill could make that happen. But Schreiber says an overpass may not be in the works any time soon.

“That project’s a long ways off. There’s a lot of things to consider with a project like that. You got all those buildings and everything that would be impacted.”

While an overpass may take years to complete, resurfacing the crossing now will bring some relief to drivers passing through downtown.

Officials said construction should begin this summer.