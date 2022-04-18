WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The warning is out across the city of Wichita Falls.

“If you have municipal warrants, I suggest you get them taken care of because the people who are in charge of arresting people with outstanding municipal warrants are back to work,” City of Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen said.

As the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center now has the room for Class C misdemeanors offenders, which includes those municipal warrant arrests.

“They’re not just taking violent criminals off the streets. Now they’re taking everyone who’s a suspect now and get them in there, so that’s why we’re in this spot and that’s why we’re talking about this is because the jail is back open,” Horgen said.

A problem that really affects just about everybody in the city, even when you may not even realize.

Like Horgen, who even received a letter from code enforcement about his branches hanging too low behind his home.

“I had no idea, I don’t go 15 feet above the bottom of the alley very often so it’s kind of hard to make that judgement, but they tell me that and I said alright that’s fine and I took care of it,” Horgen said.

But if that 10 days passed, or maybe those code violations may have piled up, the city says don’t worry, there’s still time.

“The last thing we want to do is put people in jail, especially for your weeds were too high again and again and again. We’ll work with you, that’s the whole point,” Horgen said.

With the goal for the municipal court being is to work with people in any way they can to keep them out of jail, the proof is in the numbers. With 9,106 code violations sent out in 2021 alone and only 490 citations issued.

“It’s the fact that they will work with you and not just throw you behind bars, and say you owe us money get in there. They’re going to help them and it’s going to make a difference, and it already has. Since day one since they started that program and really started working with people instead of just throwing them behind bars,” Horgen said.

So with numbers like that, the city is optimistic most citizens want to get these issues taken care of.

If during this story, you realized my 10 days is up, don’t worry too much! Just call up to the municipal court and see what you can get worked out with the city staff, their goal is to help!

