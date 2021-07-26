City of WF not renewing MPEC contract with management company

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has decided not to renew the contract with Spectra Venue Management.

After thorough financial analysis, evaluation of past performances, review of options, and extensive discussion, the city decided to let the contract expire and return operations back to city management.

The city entered a five-year contract with the company on October 1, 2016, to manage the city’s multi-purpose event center (MPEC) including Kay Yeager Coliseum, J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center, Memorial Auditorium, and the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.

“We have valued our partnership with Spectra across the last five years, but the proposed addition of a

hotel and convention center to the MPEC facilities has presented an ideal time to bring the management

in-house as a City department. Our staff will focus on streamlining and simplifying processes, as we

continue to hone our customer service and ensure successful events are held in our facilities,” said City

Manager Darron Leiker.

The Director of Communications and Marketing Lindsay Barker will manage MPEC operations effective October 1, 2021.