City of WF officials unveil new Lynwood East Community Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A neighborhood often centers around a place of gathering and for those living in the Lynwood neighborhood, that space slipped away for some time.

“It made us feel that we were basically forgotten,” resident Benita Donnell said. “That the city was improving everything everywhere else, but this side of town it was not improving it.”

But now a new day dawns as the City of Wichita Falls unveiled the new Lynwood East Community Center.

“This is something huge for District 2 and I’m just glad that we have the project done,” WF District 2 City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem DeAndra Chenault said. “People can begin to rent it out for graduations or family reunions.”

“I just want the community to know that now that we have this good building that we want to take care of it,” Donnell said. “We want to make sure we use it and take care of it.”

For decades the old building served its community well holding meetings, parties, and celebrations. That was until 2006 when the city cut maintenance funds.

“The old building was good in its day, but it did need to be improved,” Donnell said.

Then in 2020 the building went up in flames, not as an accident, but to kill two birds with one stone.

It served as training for the Wichita Falls Fire Department and cleared the way for this new community center.

“It was a horrible sight, it was, it was burned, wood was everywhere,” Donnell said. “Black and scorched and it was depressing, it was depressing.”

Out of the ashes,” but to see it now, it looks good,” Donnell said. A beautiful new staple in the heart of the Lynwood East neighborhood.

Beginning Tues., April 20 residents can rent out the new community center and the funds go back into maintaining the building.

Call the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation department if you’d like to rent the building for an event.