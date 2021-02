WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls residents without water now have a place to get a free shower.

Staff with the City of Wichita Falls have partnered with non-profit Texas Baptist Men to set up a free-to-use shower station on the East side of Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Shower times are as follows:

6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Break to allow staff to clean and disinfect the showers

4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials said people must bring their own towels and cleaning supplies.