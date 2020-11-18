City of WF to restart Kickapoo Downtown Airport construction process

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls city council voted to reject a request for qualification submittals for construction at the Kickapoo Downtown Airport.

Several companies submitted bids for the qualification process but only one company properly completed the paperwork.

Rejecting the proposals allow the city to start the RFQ process over again so companies can fill out the paperwork correctly. The construction would be to add 3 to 4 new hangars.

“We’re so excited to be doing this. We actually have a waiting list of tenants that want to bring their aircraft on the airfield. We just don’t have room for them,” director of aviation, traffic & transportation John Burrus said.”Our goal was to be able to start this project sometime in the spring and I think that even with a delay in rejecting the proposals today, I still think we can meet that spring start-up date.”

Each hangar would be 2,500 square feet. Burrus said it will probably be another six to eight weeks to receive bids and that officials will most likely wait until after Christmas to do interviews.

Also, the Wichita Falls Regional Airport will have only one flight going out on Christmas day.