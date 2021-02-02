City of WF upgrades to ISO Class 1, making WFFD one of fastest responding crews in Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has upgraded to the Insurance Services Office Class 1 Rating which means the WFFD is now rated best of the best in responding to fires.

“It’s like no other feeling that I’ve had during my career,” Wichita Falls Fire Department Chief Ken Prillaman said.

The Insurance Services Office independently evaluates a community’s ability to respond to fires.

Out of more than 39,0000 jurisdictions evaluated, the city and the fire department took home one of the highest ratings in the state.

“When they lay their head down at night, they can do so with an assurance that if something were to happen, God forbid, we’re going to be there, we’re going to be there quickly, we’re going to be there fully equipped and fully ready,” Prillaman said.

A decade ago, the WFFD rating was 82.75, now with a 95.18 rating, Wichita Falls joins less than 400 across the country to be upgraded to ISO 1.

An added plus, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Henry Florsheim said this sticks out to prospective businesses looking at the area.

“If we don’t have good fire protection, a business that has flammable materials or raw products is not coming, they’re just not,” Florsheim said.

Not only that, but this also shows businesses the way the city operates.

“This exhibits a culture of excellence, this says we are the best of the best in this particular aspect of this community, and that tells a great story,” Florsheim said.

But the fire department can’t do it alone, relying on the dispatch center and water department, a true team effort.

“In Wichita Falls, we’ve invested in all three, we have outstanding leadership in all three areas, and together we produce a product that results in saving property and saving lives,” Prillaman said.

All of it resulting in an average response time of about 300 seconds.

“What that means to a resident, if your house is on fire, you’re going to have about six pieces of apparatus and 19 fully trained firefighters on your doorstep in less than five minutes to put your fire out,” Prillaman said.

Putting people’s minds at ease, and earning the highest of honors.

And the city having the ISO 1 rating can affect home insurance too, get with your local agent to see if any upgrades can come your way!