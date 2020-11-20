City of WF urges residents to “can the grease” during Thanksgiving

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Citizens are being urged to “Can the Grease” this Thanksgiving to save themselves and the city the worry and expense of repairing pipes that are clogged with fats, oils, and grease from cooking.

These pipe “cloggers” are called F.O.G. and they harden and build up in the drainpipes of homes

and the city sewer system. This creates blockages that cause sewage overflows, which can lead to

expensive repairs to a home drainage system and/or the city sewer system.

“Can the Grease” is a simple act: can it, cool it, throw it away. By doing so, home and business owners can save themselves from potentially expensive repairs and cleanups caused by sewer backups. The

city’s website has some excellent advice and links to informative videos, listed under Public Works as “Can the Grease.”

How to “Can the Grease”

After cooling, pour or scrape all fats, oils, and grease into a metal can or glass jar and seal with a lid. Throw away immediately or keep the container in the refrigerator until full and then dispose of the used oil in the trash. Can the Grease Tips Never pour fats, oils, or grease down the drain. Hot water DOES NOT dissolve fats, oils, or grease. As soon as these liquids cool while in pipes or sewer systems they will harden. Fats, oils, and grease will build up over time. Disposing of fats, oils, and grease properly will save thousands of dollars in repairs in the community. Avoid using a garbage disposal. Place baskets or strainers in the sink to catch food scraps and place them in the trash. Dish soap DOES NOT dissipate fats, oils, or grease. They will later coagulate in pipes and sewer lines. Wipe before washing. After pouring fats, oils, or grease into a sealable container, wipe the cooking container with a paper towel to remove the further grease residue.

The City of Wichita Falls appreciates your continued cooperation in helping us to maintain the

wastewater collections system. For more information, contact the Public Works Office at (940) 761-

7411, or the Wastewater Collections Division at (940) 723-5573