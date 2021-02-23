City of WF water department help ease minds of residents affected by winter storm

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The city of Wichita Falls water department is helping out residents with their water bills.

Utilities Systems Data Administrator, Azura Kerr said if you’ve experienced a leak due to the winter storm, they will take that into account when charging you for sewage.

Kerr said normally they average out January through March and go with that data to predict what your bill will be throughout the rest of the year, she said instead, if you were affected by the storm, they will go back one year and use that average.

Kerr said to notify them and show proof of repairs whether that be a receipt from the contactors and if you made repairs yourself to show proof of the items purchased for the repairs.

“It’s something that some customers know and some don’t know so we just wanted to put it out there that hey we don’t want to hit you with a higher sewer bill next year, please get us this information and well make sure that doesn’t happen,” Kerr said.

City officials said they will not be shutting off the water due to non-payment for those affected by the recent winter storm.