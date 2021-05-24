City of WF’s Grocery Cart Program gives citizens without transportation easy, affordable trips to pick up essentials

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s just one of the ways the City of Wichita Falls’ Transit Service expands their reach.

“Not a lot of transit agencies are able to do it and it’s a priority for us,” City of Wichita Falls Public Transportation Administrator Jenny Stevens said.

A grocery cart program, that’s fairly simple to join.

“You really don’t have to apply for it, you just call, and we’ll pick you up, it’s a curb to curb service,” Stevens said.

Anyone 60 years of age and older, or those who have a disability, qualify for a subscription.

“It’s $3, then you shop for about an hour, an hour and a half, and then you come back home,” Stevens said.

Its four days a week and if you call the day before you want to use the service, you’re in!

“We’re here to provide ridership, and the means to get people to where they need to go, and inevitably, we fill up every week,” Stevens said.

Monday and Tuesday they head to the Walmart on Central Freeway, then Wednesday it’s to the Greenbriar location, and Thursday the spot on Lawrence Road.

Transportation services gets a front row seat to witness the impact this has on the community.

“When you have people who just can’t get to the grocery store just because they don’t have the means of transportation, and we open this door, and they didn’t know that was available, we have seen such an increase in ridership in that program,” Stevens said.

Picking you up and dropping you off, making sure you’re stocked up on all the essentials.

All you have to do to subscribe is to call and make an appointment, that numbers is (940) 761-7433 or for a link to their website, just click here!