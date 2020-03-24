City of Wichita Falls Animal Service Center change hours of operation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center has changed their hours of operation as of March 24 in an effort to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, effective until further notice, the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center will be operating by appointment only.

Citizens wanting to meed an adoptable animal, drop off a stray or reclaim an animal may call (940) 761-8894 between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday to set an appointment.

Animal services staff will meet citizens in the parking lot to handle all necessary paperwork and exchange animals.

The City of Wichita Falls Animal Service Center will temporarily cease accepting animals surrendered by their owner.

You can view animals housed at the Animal Service Center here.