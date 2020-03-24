1  of  2
Breaking News
Cajun Fest Canceled Braum’s founder dies at 92
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 6 p.m.
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

City of Wichita Falls Animal Service Center change hours of operation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center has changed their hours of operation as of March 24 in an effort to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, effective until further notice, the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center will be operating by appointment only.

Citizens wanting to meed an adoptable animal, drop off a stray or reclaim an animal may call (940) 761-8894 between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday to set an appointment.

Animal services staff will meet citizens in the parking lot to handle all necessary paperwork and exchange animals.

The City of Wichita Falls Animal Service Center will temporarily cease accepting animals surrendered by their owner.

You can view animals housed at the Animal Service Center here.