City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center waiving adoption fees

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center will waive adoption fees until Saturday, September 18 in participation with the nationwide Clear The Shelters event to bring awareness to homeless animals in the community.

Officials with the Animal Services Center said the facility is currently overflowing with dogs, cats, kittens and puppies looking for a forever home.

Potential adopters can visit the facility located at 1207 Hatton Road and meet adoptable animals waiting to find their new families.

The Animal Services Center’s business hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Adoption includes the following for each animal:

Vaccinations

Worming

Feline Leukemia testing for cats

Heartworm testing for dogs six (6) months and older

Flea and tick preventative

Microchipping

Adopters must pre-pay for the animal to be spayed or neutered at their veterinarian of choice. Adopted animals six months or older will be taken to the chosen veterinarian’s office by Animal Services staff.

Puppies and kittens under six months of age will be given a date for when the procedure must be completed.

If you have questions, please call the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center at 940-761-8894.