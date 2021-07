WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is set to feature on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with a face some people might recognize from a viral post earlier this year.

The animal services center will be on Ellen Tuesday, July 6, featuring a furry friend and Zackry Majewski, who went viral last year as the shelter shared short bios of their employees.

The post had more than 29,000 comments and 15,000 shares.