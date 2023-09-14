WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A server update within the City of Wichita Falls system will affect utility customer payments and job applications.

Customers will be limited in making payments on Tuesday, September 19, and Wednesday, September 20, of 2023.

The Utility Collections office will be closed. Customers who wish to make a payment can do so at the drive-thru kiosk, mail or the drop box.

Payments made will not be posted to accounts until the system is back online. Service disconnection for non-payment and late fees will be suspended during that period.

Any customer needing new service will need an application submitted by 4 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Utility Collections staff will only be available for emergency work if needed.

During the same period, Human Resources will not be able to post open job listings or accept

applications online.