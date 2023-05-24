WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has selected a new Deputy Fire Chief.

According to a press release, Cody Melton has been named as the new Deputy Fire Chief, a position that was held by Donald Hughes, who was appointed as the Fire Chief on May 16, 2023.

Melton, according to the release, has been with the fire department since 2007.

Hughes was named interim chief after Ken Prillaman announced his retirement in February of this year. Hughes was selected to fill the position permanently earlier this month.