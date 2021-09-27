City of Wichita Falls annual compost giveaway set for October 2

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls residents who participate in the Choose to Reuse Program will be able to pick up a free load of compost on Saturday, October 2.

The compost giveaway will take place this Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Landfill located at 10984 Wiley Road.

The compost will be loaded by city employees for residents with a limit of one pickup truck or 4×8 trailer load per person.

In order to pick up the compost, residents must provide a City of Wichita Falls water bill showing the $3.00 recycling program charge.

All loads must be covered, by state law, to ensure there is no blowing debris on roadways.

City employees are required to see the participants’ cover material before loading the compost. No dump trucks, commercial vehicles, or oversized trailers will be loaded.

For commercial operation compost purchases, please contact the Wichita Falls Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

Directions to the Wichita Falls Landfill

Take Seymour Highway Southwest toward Seymour on Highway 258

At the Kamay “Y,” proceed West on Highway 258 toward Kamay

Travel approximately one mile to Wiley Road and turn right (North)

Remain on Wiley Road for two miles. The entrance to the landfill is located on the left

About Organics Recycling in Wichita Falls

The City of Wichita Falls offers a variety of alternatives to diverting reusable waste from the city’s landfill, including organic collections.

The organics collections are offered to both residential and commercial customers and can accept yard waste (grass, leaves, and branches), paper (newspaper, office papers, shredded paper, magazines, phone books, tissue paper, and paper bags), cardboard, chipboard, wood, and food waste.

Organics recycling saves money, is environmentally friendly, and creates nutrient-rich compost that can be used to enhance the soil for lawns and gardens.