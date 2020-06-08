City of Wichita Falls Board and Commission Openings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are currently five city boards with vacancies available in Wichita Falls.

If you are interested in applying to serve you can fill out an application here.



The deadline to apply for the board vacancies is Friday, June 26.

All applications for all boards and commissions will be accepted and kept on file for two years, even if there is currently no availability.



Current Vacancies:

 Tax Increment Financing (TIF) #3

 Parks Board

 Water Resources Board – Representative for Education

 Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee

 Library Advisory Board



Additional information can be obtained by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 940-761-7409 or

at city-clerk@wichitafallstx.gov.