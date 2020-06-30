City Of Wichita Falls completes key card access for City Hall

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls began working early this year on a key card access system for City Hall and the installation is now complete.

With the new procedures and changes to City Hall, the public access to Memorial Auditorium and City Hall will only be through the 7th street entrance doors beginning Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

The City of Wichita Falls said in a press release that the key card access system is a pre-planned budgeted item from the 2019-2020 budget and that the change in procedure is unrelated to COVID-19.