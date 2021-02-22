City of Wichita Falls opens free drive-thru water distribution event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is opening a free drive-thru water distribution event Monday, February 22.

The event will take place between 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center at 111 North Burnett Street.

Though the event is scheduled to last until 7:00 p.m., it will conclude if supplies run out before that time.

Each family will be given two cases of water, and no registration or sign up is required.

Please reference the included map for a path to follow for the drive-thru water distribution event.