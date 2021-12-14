City of Wichita Falls partners with MSU Texas to showcase student documentaries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls announced they’ve partnered with the mass communication department of Midwestern State University to air selected student-produced documentaries that feature Wichita Falls.

Beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022, the City of Wichita Falls Public Access Channel will air the following documentaries:

“Disgrace to Embrace” by Madison Davis, Jadon Land and Micah Wilson

by Madison Davis, Jadon Land and Micah Wilson “The Eastside” by Carli Woolsey, Cydney Menzik, Shannon Doss and Avery Whaite

by Carli Woolsey, Cydney Menzik, Shannon Doss and Avery Whaite “Preserving the Past” by Gretta Gottschalk, Matt Ledesma and Christian Oseguera

The City of Wichita Falls Public Access Channel can be accessed on Spectrum Cable (channel 1300) and these and other student-produced content can be found on Youtube.

“The students produce great work every semester, and I know I can speak for my colleagues when I say we are happy to have an opportunity to show these documentaries to the larger community,” Dr. Jim Sernoe, chair of the MSU Texas Mass Communication Department said.

For more information, contact the Public Information Office at (940) 761-7401.