WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls says it has won a legal battle on an effort to block the city’s purchase of equipment to begin roll out trash removal.

The city says the applicant owners of a waste management company have withdrawn the suit because they knew it was legally deficient.

Opponents of the city’s plan tried to block an emergency ordinance to buy the equipment by obtaining a temporary restraining order from a district judge. That order was delivered during the City Council meeting on March 1.

The city had maintained the ordinance qualified as an emergency item because the public’s health was at risk.

Opponents of the ordinance filed the legal challenge claiming the emergency ordinance was a ruse to allow the city to get around bidding requirements.

City Attorney Kinley Hegglund says the emergency ordinance met the requirements because the equipment is for the health, safety and welfare of the public. Also, the city argued the restraining order was invalid because courts cannot interfere with any legislative action such as passing an ordinance.

But one waste removal company owner says regardless, the order served its purpose.

“We kind of really got what we wanted on the day of. We didn’t realize it would go this quickly as it did. It stopped the meeting that day and that’s kind of what we here going for to get the media involved and the citizens of Wichita Falls involved to know what was going on and give us some more time to get the ordinance before the city spent all the money getting into the roll off business,” Site Solutions Hayden Hansen said.

The plan by the city to buy equipment for commercial rollout removal brought a swift and heated response from private waste removal companies, who suspect the city is attempting to set up a monopoly which could run them out of business.