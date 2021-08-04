City of Wichita Falls puts out notices at cemeteries as reminder of policies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls has put up notices at city cemeteries letting families know they need to clean up their loved ones’ gravesites.

You can find some of these signs here at Rosemont Cemetery around what the city identified as problem areas.

At city of Wichita Falls cemeteries, some may have seen a recent notice.

“I was really shocked because, you know, that’s what we have in front of the grave and they want to remove that,” Sarah Luna said.

It states only flowers are allowed on graves and those flowers must be in a vase attached to the headstone.

And people have 30-days to remove all benches, borders, trinkets, glass, pinwheels, or any other obstruction against the policy. Many, like Luna who lost her mother in October, will be affected.

“If you look around, there’s a lot of people that have decorated their families, you know, grave, and you have so much that’s yours, you already bought that part not everybody can afford that,” Luna said.

But for the city, park maintenance and cemetery superintendent Terry Points says the notice is mainly a reminder of the city’s rules, which in its entirety, is 35 bullet points long.

“We don’t come around just to run out and tear people’s things away. What we try to do is allow the grieving process, work its way through and after a little bit of time we’ll come in and clean it up,” Points said.

And even though it’s tough at times.

“I know they miss their loved ones, you know, and I have loved ones I miss. We don’t want to be the bad guys. But people will come along and break the rules and hope we’ll say oh it’s okay but we can’t do that,” Points said.

It’s a part of the job.

“Everywhere that something is placed, that’s something we have to mow around and trim around,” Points said.

For those with loved ones in one of the four city-run cemeteries, the adjustment will take some time.

“I think it’s going to hurt all of the family members, you know, because the little knick-knacks and stuff they bring out here you know, that’s their way of expressing you know, we still love you, we miss you,” Luna said.

Click here for the full list of the cemetery rules and regulations.