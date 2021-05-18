City of Wichita Falls putting hunting, grazing leases up for grabs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is putting three grazing leases and two hunting leases up for grabs to the highest bidder.

At Lake Kickapoo, the city is offering two commercial grazing leases and two hunting leases. They are on the same tract of land but will be bid separately.

The north grazing and hunting lease is a little more than 1,300 acres and the south is a little more than 1,400.

The land total there at Arrowhead is just over 520 acres.

Bids are due by 3:30 Wednesday afternoon before being opened at four.

Sealed bid packages are available at the property administration room in City Hall

Here can find the lease agreement on the City of Wichita Falls website.