City of Wichita Falls receives $4.6M to improve transit during the outbreak

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls was awarded a federal grant of $4,552,789 to help transit providers continue to operate throughout the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March as part of the CARES Act, comes through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). You can read more about these grants here.

“While Texans continue doing everything they can in response to the spread of the coronavirus, we in Washington should give them everything they need to succeed,” said Sen. Cornyn.  “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for encouraging transit improvement in Wichita Falls.”

The grant will support operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance costs for the FallsRide transit system to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

