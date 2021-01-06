City of Wichita Falls releases new water bill payment option

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls Utility Collections Office has announced a new water bill payment options for customers.

The new options include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, and Amazon Pay. In order to utilize one of the new payment options, customers will need to visit wichitafallstx.gov, then access the Citizen Self-Serve feature and then select the preferred payment option.

In addition to PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, and Amazon Pay; eChecks and Credit/Debit cards will also still be accepted. In addition to the new payment options, the Utility Collections Office is offering a one-time $5.00 credit for any account that signs up for a bank draft during the month of January.

To sign up for the bank draft, residents can contact the office at (940) 761-7414 or use the Citizen Self-Serve feature. Once completed, the $5.00 credit will then be applied to the next bill.

Jessica Williams, CFO and Director of Finance for the City of Wichita Falls said, “We are always

looking for ways to improve our processes. The addition of alternative payment methods

provides another quick and easy way for our customers to pay their water bills. These options

also allow for customers to pay at their convenience while minimizing contact with others

during our current COVID situation.”