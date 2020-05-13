City of Wichita Falls reopen its facilities Monday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls will welcome the public back to City Hall beginning May 18.

City Hall hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In addition to City Hall the Wichita Falls Regional Airport, Kickapoo Airport, Convention and Visitors Bureau, MLK Center, Municipal Court, Transfer Station and Weeks Golf Course will open with full public access.

Exact opening dates are still to be determined for the Wichita Falls Central Fire Station, MPEC, Castaway Cove, Lucy Park Log Cabin and pool, the Wichita Falls Sports Complex, recreational facilities and plastic recycling dropoff.

City Council meetings will be opened to the public, although citizens can still email comments to

councilmeetingquestions@wichitafallstx.gov. The comments will be read aloud during the meeting.

To maintain social distancing, the seating capacity within Council Chambers will be limited to 25%.

The Utility Collections department is still encouraging citizens to make payments online, via mail or the drop box when possible. Accounts that qualify for cut-off due to non-payment, can call 940-761-7414 to set up a payment plan.

The Wichita Falls Library has already begun their phased-in approach for reopening.

The Wichita Falls Public Transportation System (FallsRide) will continue implementing social distancing and maintain reduced seating to approximately 50% of normal capacity. Passengers are encouraged to use electronic fare cards obtained at the Travel Center Downtown.

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District will remain appointment based. This includes the Animal Services Center.

The COVID-19 Hotline (940-761-7909) hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.