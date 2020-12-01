City of Wichita Falls sealed bid sale for seventy parcels of property

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is offering seventy parcels of Trustee real property for sale to the general public by sealed bid.

The bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in the City Council Chambers

of Memorial Auditorium located at 1300 Seventh Street.

Bids must be submitted on an official bid form provided by the Property Management Division and must be accompanied by a cashier’s check for ten (10%) percent of the total bid, and sealed in the specially marked envelope with your signature across the seal.

Bids received after the appointed opening time will be returned to the bidder unopened.

All bids must be submitted no later than 1:30 p.m., December 16, 2020, to the Property

Administration Office in Room 107 of the Memorial Auditorium, where specifications and additional bid information are also available.

Bid packets are available in the Property Administration Office of the Memorial Auditorium located at 1300 7th Street in Room 107, or online.

The City Council reserves the right to accept all or any part of the bids.

For questions please contact the Property Administration office at (940) 761-8816.