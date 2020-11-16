City of Wichita Falls offering parcel of property for sale to the general public by sealed bid.

The City of Wichita Falls is offering one parcel of real property for sale to the general public by sealed bid.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The City of Wichita Falls is offering one parcel of real property for sale to the general public by sealed bid.

The parcel available for sale is as follows: Lot 1-C, Block 7, Bellevue Addition, Wichita Falls, Wichita County is also known as 1823 5th Street consisting of approximately 2.26-acre tract with improvements.

The property is appraised at $445,000 and is currently zoned as general commercial.

Bids will be open at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, in the city council chambers of

Memorial Auditorium located at 1300 Seventh Street.

Bids must be submitted on an official bid form provided by the Property Management Division and must be accompanied by a cashier’s check for 10%of the total bid, and sealed in the specially marked

envelope with your signature across the seal.

All bids must be submitted no later than 1:30 p.m., January 6, to the Property Administration

Office, Room 107 at Memorial Auditorium, where specifications and additional bid information

are also available.

The Purchaser will have 10 days after their bid is accepted by the City Council to satisfy

themselves that the city has a good and marketable title.

After this time, the city will prepare a warranty deed for the buyer and then the buyer will pay the balance of the purchase price.

City officials said if the buyer fails to complete the sale for any reason, other than title defects, the city will retain the deposit as liquidated damages or enforce specific performance. The property will

be conveyed free of all liens filed by the city.

Bid packets are available in the Property Administration Office at Memorial Auditorium, in Room 107.

The City Council reserves the right to accept all or any part of the bids. For any questions contact the Property Administration office at (940) 761-8816.