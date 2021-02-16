City of Wichita Falls sets up temporary relief station at MPEC for those without power, water

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As thousands of Wichita Falls residents remain without power, city officials are stepping in to help provide some much-needed relief.

The City of Wichita Falls is opening a temporary relief station at the MPEC for those without power and/or water service.

According to a press release, this station is to be used as a come and go for individuals to temporarily warm up and hydrate.

The MPEC will open at noon on Tuesday, February 16, and those who wish to utilize it are asked to use the West entrance.

Masks are required and all COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

Bottled water, restrooms and charging stations will be available, and pets are not allowed at this time.

A Relief Station Hotline has been set up and will be manned for questions at (940) 761-7907.

